Alice Biometrics earns high-security certification in Spain

Alice Biometrics says it is the first software company approved by Spain’s National Cryptologic Center to meet the agency’s highest security level.

The National Cryptologic Center (CCN) is part of the Ministry of Defense.

Alice’s software enables photo ID document and selfie biometric checks that use passive liveness detection for know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulatory compliance.

The assessment was performed by DEKRA, a multinational assessment body authorized to issue eIDAS conformity certificates and assessment reports.

The company will be added to the center’s CPSTIC (Catalog of Information and Communications Technology Products and Services), which includes certified cybersecurity products.

The news follows Alice Biometrics closing a €1.5 million (US$1.8 million) investment round to fund international development and expand its identity verification products.

Esteban Vázquez, CTO and cofounder of Alice Biometrics, said in a statement that the company “complies with the legal and technical regulations necessary to be used by the public administration and private companies in various use cases.”

Vázquez added: “This achievement reinforces Alice’s commitment to the highest standards of accuracy, quality and safety.”

Alice Biometrics is an offshoot of Gradient, a not-for-profit IT foundation, based in the northwestern Spanish city of Vigo.

