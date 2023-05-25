Intellicheck ID validation to prevent underage alcohol sales at US music festival

Security firm DSI Security has chosen biometric ID verifier Intellicheck’s to prevent underage drinking at the upcoming U.S. Gulf Coast Jam Festival.

Employees from DSI Security, which provides third-party staff for major social events, will use Intellicheck’s mobile app to validate ID cards.

Organizers of the decade-old country music festival in Florida claim it is the largest music event in the southeast United States.

“Fake IDs have become so sophisticated it’s impossible to spot them using the traditional visual methods,” said DSI Security’s safety manager Boyd Clark. “We recognized that we needed proven technology that would spot these fakes and at the same time could be quickly and easily used by our officers.”

The past few months have seen numerous rollouts of biometric age verification products.

Michigan’s Pine Knob music festival will also leverage face biometrics from automated bar start-up TendedBar to speed up the often lengthy process of getting your drinks at a festival, though, in this instance, biometrics will be used for facilitating payments rather than spotting minors.

One, Amazon’s palm biometric payment service, has also recently introduced an age-verification function at Denver’s Coors Field. Adults who have previously registered for the service will be able to verify their ages and make alcohol purchases by holding a palm over One scanner.

Age verification is needed in gaming, too. Digital identity company Yoti is set to integrate its digital ID app and identity verification algorithm into Yoti’s Flows software, which is mainly used in the gaming sector.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital ID | document verification | Intellicheck