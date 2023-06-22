Apple expands passkey play, gets patent for Touch ID on desktops

It will come as a surprise to very few that Apple continues to play with its identity features in phones and desktops.

Protection from data threats (and finding new overseas rocks to hide money under) is where it is at for Apple today.

MacRumors is reporting that hardware owners with an Apple ID will be automatically assigned a passkey starting with version 17 of iOS and iPadOS and the Sonoma update of macOS.

The addition means Face ID or Touch ID will be the way users log into their Apple ID account. There is a growing list of Apple proprietary services and accounts that require sign-in, and Apple’s move will make that process easier.

IT industry stalwart publication Computerworld, says Apple is after workplace business with this move. Specifically, Managed Apple IDs now will support syncing that is similar to what is enabled on mobile devices.

Also, it looks like executives noticed how desktop hardware has been forgotten when it comes to Face and Touch ID. They have been granted a U.S. patent for fingerprint biometrics on Macs, according to MacRumors.

In fact, the publication notes that this patent is based on original protection awarded in 2008 that showed biometric ID protection for Mac-like hardware. Recognition data listed were eyes, nose, mouth and chin.

In the new patent (11676373), Face ID is described as enabling access to email.

Article Topics

Apple | biometrics | Face ID | identity verification | passkeys | patents | smartphones | Touch ID