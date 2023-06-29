Identity verification providers team up for compliant sector-specific onboarding

Selfie biometrics providers Yoti, Digidentity, Au10tix and Sumsub are teaming up with businesses providing background checks, gaming and gambling, and financial services to grow the reach of their technologies for know your customer and anti-money laundering compliance protection.

Yoti, Digidentity strike deals to support businesses’ background checks

Canadian background screening provider Britton Management has selected Yoti to streamline and strengthen pre-employment checks with digital identity and selfie biometrics.

Britton Management claims to be Canada’s first background screening company, with almost 50 years in operation. The company has integrated Yoti’s identity verification into its platform.

Under the deal, Yoti will verify the authenticity of identity documents, and match the document photos with applicants’ selfies.

“Digital identity checks offer benefits to candidates and employers,” says Yoti Chief Commercial Officer John Abbott. “They are quicker, more convenient, and support remote working practices – which have become the norm for many. With less paperwork, stronger security and a better recruitment experience, the benefits of digital identity verification are clear.”

The deal supports remote and hybrid working, speeds up onboarding processes and cuts recruitment times, according to the announcement.

Yoti and its partner the Post Office are certified for background checks in the UK for work and other purposes under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework.

Mvine and Digidentity have formed a partnership to combine the former’s orchestration service and the latter’s digital identity service for the B2B market in the UK and foreign markets. Mvine’s digital identity hub will be integrated with Digidentity’s identity services.

Digidentity is certified as an Identity Service Provider under the UK’s DIATF.

Mvine is also launching a product for the UK B2B market, called MvineID, to deliver fast and affordable ID verification checks, according to the announcement. Mvine business customers can carry out Right to Work, Right to Rent and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks through Digidentity.

“Mvine and Digidentity partnering together makes the new MvineID proposition very exciting for new and existing customers, not just because of the affordability but also because of the ease to set up and run,” Mvine Limited Director Frank Joshi. “It makes digital identity verification services available securely at pace to all business customers regardless of their company size or number of IDV checks they need to perform.”

Sumsub inks 2 partners

Sumsub’s KYC software will be offered as part of AlphaPoint’s full-stack portfolio of white label tools for blockchain companies.

AlphaPoint provides a full stack digital asset exchange, brokerage and wallet product suite, and adding Sumsub’s KYC enables its clients to ensure AML compliance with more efficient and streamlined customer onboarding.

Sumsub’s identity verification platform gives AlphaPoint customers in dozens of jurisdictions around the world capabilities including 1-click document-free onboarding, address checks, biometric verification.

“Our platform has been designed to simplify and streamline the onboarding process for businesses while ensuring the highest level of compliance,” says Peter Sever, Sumsub co-founder and CSO. “Partnering with AlphaPoint will enable us to further enhance our offering and provide our clients with an even more comprehensive solution.”

InvestGlass, which provides software for digital investment management, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Sumsub to provide user verification and compliance services for banks, brokers and crypto platforms.

“Together, we can optimize the KYC procedure, making it easier and faster for our clients,” says Alexandre Gaillard, CEO at InvestGlass. “This partnership reflects our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into our platform to improve user experience and operational efficiency.”

Au10tix selfie biometrics integrated for online gaming platforms

Au10tix’ is expanding its contract with NeoGames, an iLottery and iGaming software provider, to onboard customers with its identity document verification, selfie biometrics secure web app and form management technologies.

Au10tix has been providing identity fraud management services to NeoGames subsidiary Aspire Global for years, and will now also cover the NeoGames and NeoPollard businesses with automated identity verification.

“Together, Au10tix and NeoGames are driving efficiency, security, and trust in the digital gaming experience,” says Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of Au10tix. “It is humbling to receive such support from one of the key players in the iLottery/iGaming sector, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

