Iris biometrics coming to three national ID programs

NADRA is expanding Pakistan’s biometric authentication options by implementing the iris modality with support from Iris ID. The agency says it added the modality to enable greater authentication accuracy, complimenting face and fingerprint biometrics in the national ABIS. The system is going through user acceptance testing ahead of a rollout to 700 registration centers.

Atos and Idemia have won a contract with undisclosed value to help build a digital ID program for Togo utilizing fingerprint, iris and face biometrics and based on the MOSIP platform. Funding is coming at least partially from the World Bank-backed WURI program, but the implementing agency is emphasizing local understanding and buy-in.

IrisGuard is supporting Jordan’s plan for digital modernization after reaching a strategic partnership agreement with the country’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

A wave of data protection laws passed in Africa is empowering government watchdogs to push for greater focus on privacy, and even standards, as members of the ID4Africa community discussed during a livecast recapping the recent AGM. Different approaches to digital identity policy reform were also detailed.

Options for building interoperability into digital identity systems have increased, but should be backed by standards, ID30 CEO Jaume Dubois argues in a Biometric Update guest post, picking up on a key theme from ID4Africa 2023 (as well as years past). Dubois points to OpenID Connect, digital wallets and W3C Verifiable Credential standards as candidates for this key role.

The Project Shield proof-of-concept for real-time sharing of fraud intelligence has been launched by Synectics Solutions with support from Yoti and Mitek. ID verification providers can use Synectics’ platform to exchange fraud signals, with the POC exploring how to do so in an interoperable and privacy-preserving way.

The #IdentityTrust2023 event hosted by OIX will be held on September 23 at London’s County Hall, and the details are being unveiled. Attendees will explore the readiness of organizations to accept credentials from digital ID wallets, uptake for key digital ID use cases and how cross-border interoperability will work.

Canada’s aviation security authority has introduced a Verified Travellers program, which begins replacing the Trusted Traveller program later this month. The new program is available to members of a number of communities that carry special ID cards, such as NEXUS members, military personnel and Canadian law enforcement.

A commonly-held perception among consumers that they can spot deepfakes is misplaced, according to a new report from Jumio. Impersonation scams continue to rise in volume, showing that although more than half of consumers say they could identify a deepfake video, the fakes are working.

The RIAPAR metric built into the updated ISO/IEC presentation attack detection standard is explained and analyzed by ID R&D, which emphasizes the metric’s value for considering user experience together with security. Evaluations using RIAPAR cannot be gamed by setting a threshold that cannot be used in a real application.

Canadian biometrics provider FaceOnLive has joined the growing KYC market with its selfie check and liveness technologies, while Inverid has partnered with Veriff to expand its allow people who do not have ID documents with NFC chips to carry out remote onboarding. Trulioo, IDnow and irisnet have also each added capabilities to their KYC offerings.

The new Apple Vision Pro uses iris biometrics for device unlocking, but does not share the biometrics with apps, as detailed in the product’s reveal announcements. The VR headset also features the same TrueDepth 3D camera system as the iPhone uses for FaceID biometrics, along with more cameras, six microphones and other kinds of sensors.

Google Wallet has turned on support for mDLs and other documents from Maryland, with support for those from Arizona, Colorado and Georgia coming soon. The first use case is TSA PreCheck lines, and the company says car rentals and account verification are next.

Regula Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions Henry Patishman offers a guide for businesses making decisions about what kind of identity verification infrastructure is right for them. He sets out seven criteria, from transparency to cost, and four considerations driving the adoption of identity verification in the cloud.

