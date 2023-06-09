Mixed progress for digital IDs linked to payments in Japan, Australia and India

In a wave of digital transformations across multiple nations, Japan has faced challenges with its My Number digital ID system, Australia has introduced a new strategic plan for payments, and India’s Aadhaar authentication has expanded support for Google Pay with a new feature.

130k Japan My Number IDs linked to incorrect bank accounts

Japan’s ‘My Number’ national digital ID system has encountered new issues as it was discovered that multiple IDs were mistakenly linked to family members’ bank accounts instead of their rightful holders.

According to NHK reporting, the country’s Digital Agency conducted an inspection of approximately 54 million My Number IDs associated with bank accounts for various benefits. The agency identified roughly 130,000 cases where an individual’s My Number ID was linked to a family member’s bank account.

Additionally, they also discovered 748 cases where bank accounts were erroneously connected to a stranger’s ID.

The Digital Agency plans to address these issues with revised legislation by June 2025 as it considers the development of a new system for accurate name matching.

Digital Transformation Minister Kono Taro apologized on Wednesday and urged prompt corrections for those who registered their bank accounts incorrectly.

Australia publishes new strategic plan for payment systems

The Australian government has released a new strategic plan to transform the country’s payments system into a modern, world-class, and efficient platform.

Key priorities include strengthening cybersecurity defenses, reducing scams and fraud, updating the payments regulatory framework, phasing out cheques, upgrading payment systems, and maintaining access to cash.

The plan also emphasizes promoting competition, productivity, and innovation across the economy via initiatives like aligning payment objectives with the Consumer Data Right framework and supporting the country’s broader use of digital IDs, which was identified by stakeholders as “a key digital economy initiative that could help build trust in the payments system.”

The report added that digital ID “will be a key enabler of the digital economy, driving greater efficiency in online interactions by streamlining identity verification processes.”

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the Government has allocated a significant investment of AU$26.9 million (US$18.2 million) to expand its digital ID efforts.

To ensure relevance in a rapidly evolving landscape, the Australian government also said it committed to reviewing and updating the strategic plan every 18 months.

Google Pay introduces Aadhaar-based UPI activation

Google Pay has introduced a new feature for Indian users that enables them to set their UPI (Unified Payments Interface) PIN without a debit card service, instead using their Aadhaar number.

From a technical standpoint, the feature requires users to link their mobile phone number, bank account, and Aadhaar number together. Google Pay users will be given the option to activate their accounts using either a debit card or their Aadhaar number.

By leveraging the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding flow, Google Pay aims to simplify the setup process of UPI IDs and enable more users to embrace digital ID-based payments, reports Money Control.

This move reportedly aligns with the government’s push for financial inclusion and reinforces Google Pay’s commitment to driving digital payment adoption in India.

