Remark AI wins $6M contract for mobile facial recognition in cop cars

Remark AI has been awarded the first phase of a project to put license plate readers and facial recognition systems in Rio de Janeiro police cars. Executives signed a 30-month recurring-revenue subscription contract valued at over $6 million.

Deployment is expected over 120 days.

Remark AI is eligible to participate in phases 2 and 3 when they open. The company is working with Brazilian systems integrator iprop.tech.

Of the 26 states in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are the only ones looking into implementing these biometric services within the police force.

“Winning this contract establishes the credibility to bid for the $130 million opportunity solicited by the Sao Paulo City government to provide license plate and facial recognition throughout the city,” says Eduardo Ventura, CEO of iprop.tech, in a company statement.

“The private sector in Brazil represents a tremendous opportunity as we work to provide better security for condominiums and residences while reducing operational costs for the security team,” Ventura said.

