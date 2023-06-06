ThreatFabric, Pangea, ID.me announce new senior executives

Digital ID and biometrics services providers ThreatFabric, Pangea and ID.me have announced new appointments of senior officials to boost their executive teams, while Q5iD and Bio-key have added new members to their boards of directors.

ThreatFabric picks new chief commercial officer

Andy Chandler with over two decades of enterprise security startup management experience is the new chief revenue officer of Dutch security solutions firm ThreatFabric.

According to an announcement from the company, Chandler will oversee global sales and management initiatives, and will assist in efforts to fine-tune the company’s go-to-market strategy, expanding its customer base, and forging strategic partnerships to further strengthen the company’s market position.

ThreatFabric CEO Han Sahin praised Chandler’s experience and proven leadership qualities. The company recently secured $12.5 million to expand its global business.

ID.me unveils new revenue, marketing pros

Mike Durso and Marcus Hearne have been appointed by digital ID provider ID.me, respectively, as the company’s chief revenue and chief marketing officers.

In an announcement, ID.me said the two professionals come with sufficient experience successfully leading similar teams in high-growth companies.

Durso will use his previous experience leading revenue teams to head ID.me’s go-to-market revenue optimization and expansion initiatives, strengthen customer relationships and collaborate with cross functional teams to enhance sales performance.

Hearne, on the other hand, is expected to also bring his long years of experience in delivering multi-million-dollar revenues to the table at ID.me. He will be help as the company seeks to achieve sustainable growth and market expansion.

ID.me Co-founder and CEO Blake Hall has lauded them for their successes and hopes they will bring in their expertise to help ID.me meet its set goals.

Pangea hires expert to drive digital innovation

Pangea has appointed Eyal Benaroya, who has more than 25 years of experience, as vice president and head of its Digital Insights Division.

Benaroya, in the role, will lead Pangea’s Digital Insights Division as a strategic business unit focused on providing AI-driven predictive capabilities as the company advances with efforts to integrate the division’s AI solutions into ongoing projects, including a significant $70 million initiative to produce Certificates of Integrity (Certificates of Non-Criminal Record) for the Congolese government.

The appointee says he will work to expand the Digital Insights Division to match the growing trend of AI-based technologies for service delivery.

New board members for Bio-Key, Q5id

Bio-key has added financial services technocrat Cameron E. Williams to its board of directors. Williams has worked in the banking and financial services sector for more than 40 years.

Meanwhile, a U.S. federal service veteran Ira A. Hunt has joined Q5id as board member. Hunt, currently CEO of Hunt Technology, has deep experience in cybersecurity and related matters and has been described as a “remarkable visionary” who’ll strengthen Q5iD’s “depth of expertise.”

Article Topics

appointments | BIO-key | biometrics | Board of Directors | digital ID | ID.me | Pangea | Q5id | ThreatFabric