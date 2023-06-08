Veridas adds anonymous age assurance in regulatory compliance platform expansion

Veridas has expanded the capabilities of its age verification software with age validation solely through selfie biometrics, avoiding ID scanning or other steps that can identify the individual. This, the company says, protects end-user privacy.

The Age Verification product from Veridas is designed to meet stringent regulations, according to the company announcement, and combines biometric verification with artificial intelligence. Regulations around age restrictions are increasing in many jurisdictions, as governments grapple with online harms from sites offering gambling, adult content, and other material. Even social media use is being legally restricted based on age in some places, such as U.S. states Louisiana and Arkansas.

Adult site network Pornhub is attempting to rally opposition to a wave of age verification requirements in the U.S., CNN reports. The effort includes appeals to site visitors, as well as tech giants like Apple, Google and Microsoft.

Arkansas, Mississippi and Virginia are all set to join Utah, which Pornhub has pulled out of, in requiring age verification.

“As regulatory bodies continue to tighten restrictions on age-restricted products and services, Veridas is committed to delivering advanced solutions that streamline compliance processes and enhance user experiences,” says Eduardo Azanza, CEO at Veridas. “Our Age Verification product leverages cutting-edge AI technology, providing businesses with the means to safeguard against underage access while delivering a seamless and frictionless experience for their customers.”

Veridas says its age verification software gives businesses a fast and reliable way to avoid potential fines and reputational damage, reducing user friction to increase customer acquisition and providing an extra layer of trust and confidence in regulatory compliance.

The new Facial Age Validation service can be used on its own or in orchestrated combination with other Veridas suite components. Those additional components include ID document verification, biometric identity verification, liveness detection, and checks of government and other databases.

The company’s technology already performs age verification for a range of clients, including BBVA, Cabify, and Renfe.

Veridas recently raised approximately $16.5 million to support its global expansion plans.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | data privacy | regulation | selfie biometrics | Veridas