British Business Bank’s Future Fund invests in B-Secur’s heartbeat biometrics

B-Secur, a biometric algorithm developer based in Belfast, is one of 67 UK companies in which the British Business Bank’s Future Fund has recently invested for equity interest.

Northern Ireland-based B-Secur is pioneering next-generation biometrics, using the heart to secure health & wellness insights in the connected world. The company’s HeartKey technology captures users’ ECG signals using small, seamless sensors in smart clothing, wearables, or physical touch points. The resulting signal patterns provide insights into the individual, from confirming who they are to how they feel.

Applications include improving motor safety, medical monitoring outside a clinical setting and improvements in worker verification, security, and well-being.

In recent years, the company has experienced significant growth, particularly after receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its HeartKey software.

Launched in May 2020, the Future Fund supports UK companies that typically rely on equity investment to fund their growth. It has issued 1,190 organizations with convertible loans worth a total of £1.14 billion (roughly US$1.46 billion). As of 30 June 2023, the Future Fund holds an equity interest in 591 companies.

Article Topics

B-Secur | biometrics | ECG | heartbeat biometrics | investment