EU weighs decoupling biometric travel database for EES from ETIAS

A policy analysis document has revealed potential plans to decouple two planned EU databases both containing biometric information, the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information Authorisation Scheme (ETIAS).

The “Non paper” was composed by the Belgian delegation to the Council of the European Union, and addressed to the Mixed Committee and Working Party on Frontiers.

The EES is a planned EU IT system, which will automatically monitor the border crossings of non-EU/EEA or Swiss nationals within the bloc, and is intended eventually to replace passport stamps.

As well as conventional data such as dates of movements, names, and dates of birth, the system will also collect biometric data such as pictures and fingerprints.

The ETIAS will be used to check and store applications for “travel authorizations” by citizens of countries who do not need a visa to enter the EU, such as North America, Japan, Australia, and most of Latin America.

Biometrics are not collected as part of the ETIAS application, but a biometric passport number must be submitted, and fingerprints and face biometrics are collected when the person travels to the Schengen area, and the databases are currently planned to be interoperable.

The idea of decoupling the two databases stems from the ongoing delays to the implementation of the EES as per the document, which has so far seen multiple revisions of its timeline.

The EES was initially planned to come into play in 2020, which was then delayed to May 2023, followed by the end of 2023.

France had requested for the scheme to enter into operation after the summer of 2024, to fit in better with the logistics of its hosting the 2023 Olympics.

This change of plans would mean the ETIAS could begin operating as soon as May 2024.

The document argues that rushing ahead with one system and extending its scope may be both viable and beneficial.

The technical impact of a decoupling decision will mean changing technical development priorities for the ETIAS in time for its entry into operation in May 2024, according to the document this will mean that “member states will have to change their priorities with regard to the technical development of national software, environments and apps.”

The document argues that decoupling ETIAS from EES would have a “limited impact” at borders.

If the decoupling was approved, ETIAS can realistically enter into operation in May 2024 according to the document.

The tech that will eventually power these systems remains up in the air, the European border agency Frontex invited border check tool makers to submit their products for review at an invitation-only event in April.

