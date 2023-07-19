ID R&D and Anonybit analyze deepfake threat to biometrics and how to mitigate it

Amid the furor over generative AI’s power to create and imitate content, from still images and audio clips to lengthy videos, an important question has emerged for identity verification and authentication providers: can deepfakes defeat biometric checks?

Executives from ID R&D and Anonybit will discuss the answer and related issues in a webinar hosted by Biometric Update on July 27 at 11:00 EDT, sharing their expertise in presentation attack detection and data protection.

“Will Deepfakes Deep-Six Biometrics” will feature ID R&D CEO and Co-founder Alexey Khitrov, along with Anonybit CEO and Founder Frances Zelazny, as they explore the threat of deepfakes from multiple angles, and suggest ways businesses can meet the challenge of AI-generated fraud. The webinar will be moderated by Biometric Update Editor Chris Burt.

The discussion will cover how AI is used to spoof biometrics and identity documents, different attack types, and the technologies organizations can deploy to defend their systems and data, and conclude with an interactive question-and-answer session.

The webinar is free, but registration, now open, is required.

Article Topics

Anonybit | biometrics | deepfake detection | deepfakes | ID R&D | webinar