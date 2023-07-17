Jamaica expands digital ID registration program, issues RFP for enrolment centers

Jamaican officials say the country is on track to launch its National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) and National Identification and Registration Inspectorate (NIRI) in 2023.

A government release quotes Dr. Dana Morris Dixon, a senator and minister in the office of the prime minister, who told the Senate on July 14 that the government “intends to put in place the resources to govern and operationalize Jamaica’s first national identification and registration authority, as prescribed by law, this calendar year.”

Dr. Morris Nixon called the establishment of the independent oversight body a key element in protecting individuals’ digital identity.

In parallel, the government has made a formal request for proposals (RFP) to equip post offices with the infrastructure necessary to operate as enrolment centers for the National Identification System (NIDS).

The first RFP covers ten post offices. Subsequent RFPs will bring the total number of converted post offices to twenty-four. Dr. Morris Dixon said the digital ID project is expected to bring a significant investment to Jamaica Post without disrupting regular postal operations.

The Central Sorting Office in Kingston has already been converted for NIDS enrolment.

“We plan to bring the NIDS regulations to Parliament within the next two months, and that will pave the way for us to move forward on the rollout of the digital identification,” Dr. Morris Nixon said.

A stated goal of NIDS is to promote inclusion by enabling people with different forms of disability to access social services.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometrics | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | Jamaica | national ID | National Identification System (NIDS) | rfp