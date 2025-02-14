FB pixel

Jamaica operationalizing national digital ID with data exchange platform

Throne speech outlines digital transformation progression
Masha Borak
Jamaica will make its digital identity available to all of its citizens, Custos of Kingston Steadman Fuller said on Thursday during a ceremony dedicated to the opening of Parliament.

“The government remains committed to transforming Jamaica into a digital society, ensuring that unique digital identity is available to every citizen,” he says.

The Caribbean island nation established the legal framework for its national identification system in 2024 by gazetting the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) Act Regulations and started issuing its first electronic national Identification card.

Steadman said that the government is currently developing Jamaica Data Exchange Platform which will streamline government data validation for the tax registration number (TRN), driver’s license and the new national ID. A similar initiative to connect public services and digital ID is being undertaken in Sri Lanka.

The country also strengthened digital privacy under the Data Protection Act with more than 1,000 data controllers applying for registration with the Office of the Information Commissioner by the end of 2024. To mitigate growing cyber threats the government has developed a National Cybersecurity Framework and Cyber Incident Response Plan.

“Digital services continue to expand with the development of a Proof of Life Application, which will be introduced shortly to simplify verification by pensioners,” says Steadman.

Jamaica also published its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force Report on Thursday. The document offers an analysis and a strategic framework for using AI to boost national development, public services and economic growth. The Jamaican Cabinet is currently reviewing the report’s recommendations.

