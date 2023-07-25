Shufti boasts dozens of new clients in Q1

ID verification service firm Shufti Pro is highlighting an increase in new clients during its first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Sixty new business clients were signed in the quarter ended June 30, company executives said in a statement summarizing its financial performance.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the growth was “substantial” according to the executives.

The face biometrics startup also debuted its risk assessment service and was awarded SOC 2 Type 2 auditing certification for data security and privacy standards, according to the company.

