A tale of two MOSIP implementations: Philippines and Morocco

The Philippines and Morocco each decided to build digital identity systems on top of the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) despite some marked differences in their circumstances.

Differences in geography, government and socio-economic circumstances led the two countries to implement their digital identity systems in different ways, MOSIP Chief Dissemination Officer Nagarajan Santhanam explained to Biometric Update during an extensive interview.

The technology is more or less the same for each country implementing MOSIP, he says. The people and process, however, can be very different from to another.

“This is true for any platform or any product,” Santhanam points out. “The technology aspect is the same, but the country takes it and tailor-makes it for their country. So that’s where the process and the people aspect really comes into play.”

Morocco has roughly 38 million residents, mostly concentrated in urban areas. The Philippines has a population of 110 million spread across thousands of islands, making centralized registration processes impossible. The countries also differ in terms of digital infrastructure and government enough to warrant divergent approaches to implementing national digital ID.

The Philippines decided on a goal of registering 90 percent of its eligible population before advancing to service delivery. Biometric Ecosystem Head Sanjith Sundaram notes that the Philippines began by floating separate requests for proposals for devices and an integrator to help set up the system. The RFP for biometric enrollment kits was won by Thales, which supplied around 7,800 kits.

The country reached 78 million registrations earlier this year. “That’s why you see Philippines becoming very active with use cases now,” Santhanam observes.

Morocco also focused initially on registration, but began launching services with its national ID when it reached 10 million enrolled, with Idemia as its biometric solutions provider. The country’s digital ID has since been implemented for myriad uses, including in its court system, and is being integrated for delivery of health services.

“We can’t say which is right, which is wrong, because that depends upon the nation, and it’s the choice of the nation and their strategy for their people,” Santhanam says.

Eleven countries are at various stages of adopting MOSIP to build their national digital ID, and the organization is in talks with several more in Africa and Latin America.

