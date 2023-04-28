Morocco bringing some courts online with national digital ID

The financial court system of Morocco is preparing for access to the nation’s digital ID program.

Understandably, officials with the financial courts want the best possible way to verify the identities of people before judges.

A committee is being convened to make sure the country’s General Directorate of National Security and Court of Auditors are effectively implementing the plan, according to Morocco World News.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to digitize public services.

Morocco’s national digital ID system, based on the MOSIP open-source platform, was explained in-depth at ID4Africa 2022 in Marrakesh.

