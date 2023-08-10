Credas updates AML platform for more customization, complex process orchestration

Credas has updated its identity verification and customer onboarding platform for property professionals with new capabilities for open banking, politically exposed persons (PEP) and sanctions checks and a new workflow engine to customize onboarding processes.

Version 3.0 of Credas’ platform also introduces a module for branding digital communications through landing pages, emails, SMS and web apps, and customizable data capture forms for client onboarding. UK eIDAS advanced eSignatures are now fully integrated with the platform.

The automated account analysis feature costs as little as 45 pence (US$0.57) per check, and the new PEP and sanctions results include headshots, ongoing monitoring, adverse media and law enforcement checks. The new workflow engine can tie together the custom forms, landing pages, identity verification, data checks and eSignatures in an automated process for complex decision-making.

The new version is the product of three years of development work and million of pounds of investment, according to the announcement. The platform has also recently integrated with the UK Land Registry and LexisNexis.

The upgrades will help Credas’ customers onboard new users much more quickly, while strengthening AML and other regulatory compliance features, the company says.

Credas says it is already performing 200,000 anti-money laundering checks a month for customers like Connells, iamproperty, Stirling Ackroyd, Vouch, and Strike.

Google searches related to AML have spiked this year, according to research from Credas.

AML | Credas | eIDAS | identity orchestration | identity verification | onboarding | selfie biometrics