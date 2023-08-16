Will digital IDs transform age verification as we know it?

By John Cullen, Strategic Marketing Director Digital Identity at Thales

There are countless reasons why we would have to prove our age in day-to-day life. Whether it’s buying a bottle of wine from the supermarket, entering a nightclub, applying for a job, accessing certain medical services or creating an age-restricted social media account – the list is endless. Many of us will be used to using a passport or driver’s license in person, or entering our date of birth online in order to prove our age.

“Digital identities” and digital wallets have the potential to transform age verification as we know it. While standard physical IDs aren’t going anywhere, digital wallets offer a safe, secure, and streamlined option when it comes to identity verification processes, complementing the likes of driver’s licences, national IDs and passports.

It doesn’t end there. The number of users using digital IDs is predicted to increase by more than 50 percent from 4.2 billion in 2022 to 6.5 billion in 2026. Based on this trajectory of growth, digital identities will likely become even more mainstream in our daily lives in the near future. Not only will they be able to hold even more essential documents and passes, but they will have the capability to prove one’s identity or specific attributes, such as one’s date of birth. In this case, the aim would simply be to confirm that the user is old enough to access certain services.

In an age where data privacy is of the upmost importance, we look at how digital identities can both simplify and secure the age verification process.

They’re incredibly secure and private

One’s data and personal information is increasingly valuable, and consumers are rightfully protective over the access, use, and security of it. Many can also appreciate the risks associated with it getting into the wrong hands. However, thanks to multi-layer security mechanisms, the private or personal information stored on a digital ID is safe and incredibly well protected by various layers of data encryption and multi-factor authentication, making the chances of data and identity theft as improbable as possible.

Biometric-enabled digital IDs bring another layer of security too, meaning it requires fingerprint authentication and/or facial recognition to verify the user. This is a far more secure and convenient authentication method in comparison to the likes of a password. Biometric authentication doesn’t require you to remember a complicated passphrase – you simply scan your face or fingerprint – combining both security and convenience for the user.

You don’t need to overshare

There’s a misconception that you have to give up all your data when using a digital ID. While it’s true that a Digital ID can hold vast quantities of data to be used in any given situation, it can be incredibly precise and granular in the data that it uses for the specific age verification scenario at hand. A digital ID simply verifies that you’re over the required age threshold, without sharing your actual age or date of birth. Added to this, the service provider will not be able to obtain a copy of your ID document.

They’re very accessible

Digital IDs have an incredibly user-friendly interface. In fact, digital IDs are not time-consuming or arduous in the slightest. Your digital ID can simply be pre-loaded with your age credentials via easy, biometric authentication. When you wish to share this information, a quick scan of your face or fingerprint on the smart phone will then launch a QR code from the digital wallet. This QR code can then be scanned by the service provider’s device to verify that you are above the desired age threshold thanks to the relevant data being stored in the wallet – it’s as simple as that.

They’re a robust online verification method

Currently, inadequate verification methods mean there’s room to cheat the system. Users can easily input the wrong DOB or provide fake credentials to access certain websites or create online accounts. Processors also have to deal with human error where the individual checking the ID in person could misread the date of birth, or fail to realize when someone is impersonating someone else with an ID that isn’t theirs.

Digital IDs offer a robust and trusted means to accurately ensure users meet the required age limits. This is particularly the case for online retailers or service providers, where there is no in-person age verification, like for online medical prescriptions, gambling sites, and adult-only content, where users are comfortable verifying their age, but may want to otherwise remain anonymous.

The final word

While it’s clear that this emerging technology has tonnes of potential, it’s worth remembering that digital IDs will be a means of complementing physical IDs, rather than replacing them entirely. Expect both forms of ID to be accepted going forwards. With more and more services becoming available online, Digital IDs will be an enabler of robust age verification for countless essential services, while also making processes more streamlined in the physical world.

About the author

John Cullen is Strategic Marketing Director Digital Identity at Thales.

