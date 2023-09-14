Blockchain-enabled biometric patent portfolio for sale

A wide-ranging patent portfolio covering blockchain-enabled multifactor biometric verification is available to be acquired through Hilco Streambank. A release from the IP advisory firm, which has been retained as exclusive agent to shop the portfolio, touts it as a crucial piece for firms offering blockchain-enabled digital ID products and services.

“The existing and potential technology applications covered by this portfolio are expansive and will likely touch on most of the digital transactions we as consumers and market participants will engage in forever moving forward in the modern digital landscape,” says Karl Maersch, who leads patent advisory for Hilco Streambank. “So many new patents represent only minor incremental advances in a field. But this family of patents actually forms the foundation for an entire, burgeoning global blockchain identity management market, which is projected to grow at an annual CAGR of more than 80 percent over the next five years.”

According to a report from Emergen Research, the global blockchain identity management market was worth $120 million in 2022.

The patents describe the use of verification addresses associated with biometrics and other identifiers, including for biometric identity verification.

The available portfolio’s available assets encompass two patent families, and include eight U.S. granted patents and more than 30 issued and pending patents worldwide, with rights retained to most of the included technologies until March 2036. The unnamed inventor’s tech has U.S. priority dating back to 2016. Hilco Streambank identifies financial services, healthcare, government, supply chain management and IT as sectors facing threats from unsecured global transactions, which can lead to data breaches and financial losses in the millions.

Maersch, who has previously helmed patent monetization efforts for Eastman Kodak, Dow Chemical and Jones Day, said the opportunity should be of interest to any and all stakeholders in cybersecurity, blockchain applications, identity management, financial regulatory and compliance (including KYC and AML), self-sovereign identity (SSI), decentralized identity, and other IT and cybersecurity protocols.

Expressions of interest are due to Hilco Streambank by October 13, 2023.

