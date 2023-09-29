HID and CERTIFY aim to elevate patient care with AI-powered, biometric-based technology

HID Global and Certify Health, a provider of modernized solutions to optimize patient care and experience, have announced a new patient engagement and facial recognition offering designed to evolve healthcare operations and deliver elevated patient service experiences.

HID combines its U.ARE.U Camera Identification System, featuring facial recognition capabilities, with Certify Care, a patient engagement platform currently in use across major healthcare organizations. Key functionalities include patient onboarding, biometric authentication, patient communications, digital forms, appointment scheduling and management, and payment collection.

For reliable healthcare patient verification, HID’s U.ARE.U Camera Identification System fuses AI with multispectral imaging (MSI) technology and modern machine learning algorithms to accurately identify and authenticate individuals. Some key benefits of the camera system are: Top NIST ranking for face matching performance and accuracy, ethically trained with AI to eliminate matching bias, precise capture and authentication regardless of variances in lighting, backgrounds, pose, expression, etc., presentation attack detection, security & privacy with on-device (edge) biometric processing, customizable patient engagement upgrades.

The Certify Care platform integrates the U.ARE.U Camera technologies to deliver accurate patient authentication and identification while facilitating a streamlined end-to-end patient experience from intake to claims payout, with the help of face biometrics.

This technology pairing benefits healthcare practices by enabling: Positive patient identification,

accurate medical records management and deduplication, proof of presence for identification and verification of care and touchless, hygienic authentication through facial recognition technology.

This integrated biometric-based platform will premiere in Chicago at Becker’s Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting (Oct. 3-6) at the Certify Health booth.

