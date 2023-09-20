Identity Operating System (idOS) launches to serve as digital ID layer of web3

Open-source chain-agnostic decentralized digital ID operating system idOS was launched today, according to a release from Fractal ID, one of the key building partners of the platform. It is one of the first decentralized storage protocols, and is designed to support self-sovereign identity (SSI).

The system is designed to function as the digital identity layer of web3 and can be integrated across a variety of blockchain ecosystems.

The two main components of the operating system are an access management protocol and a dStorage network of nodes, which provides offline data availability. The SDK for dApps gives users integration capabilities, while the data dashboard allows users to manage stored data.

Other partners include Kwil, Near, Gnosis, and Aleph Zero.

Pagoda, developer for the Near ecosystem and formerly known as Near Protocol, will integrate the idOS to build commercial products, such as for decentralized digital identity services in social media.

Gnosis Pay will use idOS for identity management of its issuing of debit cards in tandem with its partner Monerium. Monerium uses the EURe stablecoin regulated by the European Union, and both partners are compliant with EU regulations.

The core idOS team will use web3 app developer Aleph Zero to create zero knowledge-powered, interoperable verified digital identities that are compliant with AML and other regulations while providing confidentiality to digital assets. Use cases for the IDs include retail and privacy-enhanced DeFi.

Azero.ID, Aleph Zero’s DNS service, will soon be deployed as a native integration. Common, a zero knowledge-based order book DEX aggregator, will be another integration to soon go live.

Bot traffic is rampant both in web3 and on the internet more broadly, with AI worsening the issue, Fractal ID said in the release. This has exacerbated the need for decentralized identity standards. idOS gives participants control over their data without the involvement of a third party.

“The idOS goal is to enable users to manage their own identity across the web,” says Julian Leitloff, co-founder and CEO of Fractal ID. “Our partners… help us understand what is needed for decentralized identity to really be widely adopted.

“Web3 doesn’t need another centralized authentication technology or stand-alone identity chain with no usage. What is needed is composability, collaboration and self-sovereignty — this is what the idOS is about.”

The announcement contrasts idOS with decentralized digital identity projects like Worldcoin’s, which it says relies on biometrics and authentication with a promise of eventual decentralization.

