Signicat launches no-code digital ID platform to customize business processes

Norway-based Signicat has announced the launch of Signicat Mint, a no-code platform to build and deploy digital identity verification and authentication processes. The platform will allow users to incorporate Signicat’s selfie biometrics, ID document checks and all other services as they build their workflows.

Signicat Mint’s onboarding processes can be integrated into an existing service or app. The end user can be granted access through a link sent via email, a button on a website, or activated through an API. The company says businesses of all sizes across Europe could benefit from the platform by streamlining processes, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

The customizable nature also allows businesses to adapt to regulatory and market changes more easily. “Now a compliance officer, a product owner, and a growth manager can gather and build their own process,” states Robin Wilgott, the company’s product manager, in the announcement.

Signicat Mint is compliant with all of the requirements and guidelines that apply to regulated industries, including GDPR, anti-money laundering directives 5AMLD and 6AMLD, and financial market rules MiFID II and MiFIR, according to the announcement. It’s also compliant with local consumer protection laws and sector-specific regulations like IDD for insurance companies and CRD/Solvency II for financial institutions.

Users can also customize the resulting product to match company branding and domain addresses. They will also have access to pre-defined flows and pre-built flows.

“We are excited to see the impact that our no-code product will have on the industry and confident that it will revolutionize the way our customers work and achieve their goals to take their businesses to the next level,” says Signicat CEO Asger Hattel.

