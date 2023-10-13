Authlete, Fourthline, Prove, Entrust onboard new digital ID, cybersecurity expertise

Four players in the digital identity and biometrics space, Authlete, Fourthline, Prove and Entrust have announced the arrival of new executive officials and an advisor to a board to boost different aspects of their businesses. In the meantime, a consultant on digital ID, Jaume Dubois, says he is taking up a part-time engagement with the World Bank and hoping to create an impact “at the genesis of some important identity programs.”

Digital ID vet to help accelerate Authlete’s expansion

U.S.-based digital ID company Authlete has brought in Ian Glazer as an advisor on product and marketing to its board. The aim of this move is to keep the firm on a steady expansion trajectory.

With over 20 years of experience in digital identity management and related fields, Glazer will amplify the company’s product strategy and go-to-market efforts. In the role, he will also represent Authlete on the board of directors of the OpenID Foundation (OIDF), states a company news release.

Michael Mansouri, Authlete director and CEO, who took charge of the company last month, comments: “Beyond his impressive credentials, Ian has made significant contributions to the digital identity industry. We are proud to work with him to advance the field by strengthening our support for OIDF.”

“Authlete has such incredibly deep digital identity know-how and capability. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with them. I am thrilled to help this amazing team bring their OAuth and OpenID Connect services to the larger market,” says Glazer.

Prove gets new chief legal officer

With more than 25 years of legal expertise in technology licensing, data management, privacy and security, Mitchell Bompey is coming to Prove as the company’s new chief legal officer.

Welcoming Bompey, Prove’s CEO, Rodger Desai, remarks: “We are thrilled to have Mitch join the Prove team. His expertise in legal matters, data sectors, privacy, and security will be invaluable as Prove continues to grow rapidly and expand our product offerings across the globe.”

Bompey has served in a number of companies, including Addepar, where he led all legal functions and managed risk and information security groups.

“The leadership at Prove is committed to producing products and solutions that address key business needs for our customers, and I am thrilled to be joining at this stage to support the unlocking of these growth opportunities,” he says.

New chief people officer at Fourthline

Aline Villaschi has been brought on board by Fourthline as the company’s chief people officer, with the newcomer described as “the perfect fit for our dynamic team.”

In a LinkedIn post, the company shares the optimism that Villaschi’s wealth of experience and her passion will add to the company’s momentum in combatting financial crime.

“Our mission to fight financial crime is such an impactful and relevant one, not only in the times we live in but also for what lays ahead of us,” Villaschi comments.

Jaume Dubois consulting for World Bank

The digital ID consultant and CEO of digital ID platform ID30 has announced that he has landed a part-time consultancy with the World Bank, which allows him to contribute to a number of digital identity projects around the world.

In a LinkedIn post, Dubois writes that the role “will offer me the opportunity to make an impact at the genesis of some important identity programs.”

Dubois says he will still be working with ID30, “handling assistance on implementation programs and participating in world-changing initiatives such as GovStack.”

Entrust adds regional sales VP

John Sorensen has been named regional vice president of sales for Entrust’s digital security solutions portfolio in the Americas.

Sorenson will be tasked with opening cross-sales opportunities and expanding Entrust’s channel, as well as growing relations with current customers. His 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and technology include time as the chief revenue officer of Symantec and sales leadership roles in the Americas with several companies.

