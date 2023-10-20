C-level moves at Facephi, Plaid, Prove, JumpCloud, new VPs for Mitek and ID.me

Executive positions have been filled at several prominent face biometrics providers, with Facephi, Mitek and ID.me announcing hires, while digital identity and fintech players Prove, JumpCloud and Plaid added new leaders, and Digital Identity NZ seeks council nominations.

Facephi CRO Jorge Sanz to become general manager

Facephi has announced the appointment of Jorge Sanz as the company’s new General Manager. Jorge Sanz has over 12 years of experience at the face biometrics company and has been serving as its CRO (Chief Revenue Officer).

In his new role, Jorge Sanz will focus on customer and operational excellence in collaboration with Facephi’s CEO and President, Javier Mira.

“We are continuing to advance and grow while we contribute to the creation of the future digital world, all under the new coordination of Jorge, who has grown with the project,” said Mira.

Plaid hires first chief financial officer before possible IPO

Plaid has hired its first chief financial officer, as it plans to go public after a failed sale to Visa two years ago.

Former Expedia Chief Financial Officer Eric Hart’s appointment fills an important vacancy as Plaid prepares for an initial public offering (IPO), which co-founder and chief executive Zach Perret has said is his aim for the company, without offering a timeline.

Hart told the Financial Times, “I’m certainly going to make sure that we have an organization, particularly from the finance perspective, that has a robust set of processes, procedures, compliance [so] that we can be in a position if [an IPO] is the right milestone for us to take a step forward on.”

Gillian Channer named Mitek VP of identity product management

Mitek has appointed Gillian Channer as the identity product management vice president. In her new position, Channer will play a strategic role in shaping and delivering the company’s roadmap of biometrics and identity verification software for consumer end-users.

With a career spanning product management, business operations, and technology leadership at Capita and Oracle, Gillian brings a wealth of experience and industry insight to her new role.

“Gillian’s vision, record of achievement, and industry insight perfectly complement Mitek’s mission to safeguard the global fintech, financial services and shared economy industry sectors and our customers from online security threats,” said Mitek CEO Max Carnecchia.

Hervé Danzelaud becomes new VP at ID.me

ID.me has appointed Hervé Danzelaud as VP of worldwide channels and alliances.

Danzelaud brings three decades of leadership experience to ID.me, having had leadership roles at Freshworks, Servicenow, Twilio, Good Technology, Salesforce.com, Aspect, and Siebel Systems.

Blake Hall, ID.me’s co-founder and CEO, commented, “The experience and leadership capabilities Hervé brings to this work will be a critical part of our future success as we establish ID.me as the leader in digital identity credentialing.”

Danzelaud stated, “My aim will be to ensure our customers are provided with digital identity solutions that bridge the digital equity divide, powering sustained growth company-wide.”

Prove Identity appoints Mitch Bompey as chief legal officer

Prove Identity, Inc. has appointed Mitch Bompey as chief legal officer. Bompey recently served as general counsel and chief risk officer at Addepar and brings over 25 years of legal expertise in technology licensing, data management, privacy, and security to Prove.

Before his six-year tenure at Addepar, Bompey served in leadership positions at Morgan Stanley.

“We are thrilled to have Mitch join the Prove team,” said Rodger Desai, Prove’s CEO. “His expertise in legal matters, data sectors, privacy, and security will be invaluable as Prove continues to grow rapidly and expand our product offerings across the globe.”

JumpCloud names Khanh Tran as chief product officer

JumpCloud Inc. has named Khanh Tran its chief product officer (CPO). Tran will head the company’s product and user experience (UX) groups.

Tran joins JumpCloud with over 20 years of product management experience at CrowdStrike, Velocify, Symantec, HireRight, Fogbreak Software, IPNet Solutions, and Ondisplay.

“Khanh’s vast experience will ensure we have the operational excellence to match our team’s effort in operationalizing a diverse set of teams and technologies on our growing platform,” said Rajat Bhargava, co-founder and CEO of JumpCloud.

Executive council nominations now open

The Digital Identity New Zealand’s Executive Council is the governing group for the Digital Identity NZ association. The association provides guidance and direction to the developing landscape of digital identity in New Zealand.

Each executive council member is elected for a two-year term, with elections held annually. The group has called for nominations for this year’s open council seats. The nominees for the positions must be from a Digital Identity NZ member organization and the same Digital Identity NZ Membership Group that they are to represent on the Executive Council.

All nominations must be entered into an online form by November 6, 2023. Voting will occur online before the virtual Annual Meeting, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on December 7, 2023, where the winners will be announced.

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Digital Identity New Zealand (DINZ) | FacePhi | ID.me | IDEMIA | JumpCloud | Mitek | Plaid | Prove