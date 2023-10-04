Cybernetica and Theta partner on digital ID services for Malaysian market

Cybernetica and Theta Edge Berhad have signed an MoU to collaborate on a digital identity product exclusive to the Malaysian market, as well as on non-exclusive digital ID, cybersecurity, privacy enhancement and interoperability projects in ASEAN countries.

In a release, Estonia-based Cybernetica outlined the deal, which will see it assume the role of technology partner.

“We’re really excited to expand our footprint in Malaysia, this time focusing on the topics of digital identity and cybersecurity,” says Oliver Väärtnõu, chief executive officer of Cybernetica. “Our partnership with Theta, the key player in the Malaysian IT-ecosystem, provides an excellent platform to service the Malaysian market and furthermore expand to the whole ASEAN region.” The two firms will set up a joint center of excellence to work in tandem on developing biometric and digital ID tools.

The deal follows a pair of recent cryptography partnership announcements. The first, with UK-based face biometrics provider iProov, will see Cybernetica pair its cryptographic SplitKey authentication engine with iProov’s face biometrics expertise, to offer authentication and digital signature products and services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the ASEAN region.

Cybernetica has also revealed that it inked a deal back in June with the U.S. Office of Naval Research Global, to develop and maximize efficiency in cryptographically secure AI for what a release calls the PAI-MACHINE project. The contract marks the first that the naval office has awarded to an institution in Estonia.

Article Topics

biometrics | Cybernetica | cybersecurity | digital identity | Malaysia | Southeast Asia | Theta