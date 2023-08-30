Malaysia fast-tracks biometric digital IDs

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed government plans to boost the country’s startup ecosystem and speed up the launch of a new digital identity platform.

Ibrahim underscored the council’s decision to fast-track the National Digital Identity Development Project (IDN) under the National Registration Department, according to Thaiger. The IDN is a user-controlled digital identification and verification system that uses biometrics to match the individual against a government database.

The new digital identity system was first announced in late-2021, targeting a launch by 2024.

When finished, the IDN will be a key digital identity system for verifying individual information accessing services. “The government will persist in enhancing the public sector digitalization program to ensure sustainable digital progress and drive the country’s digital transformation agenda,” Ibrahim asserts.

The Prime Minister added, “The implementation of this IDN is one of the initiatives under the Public Sector Digital Transformation Core in Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint. It is in line with the Madani Economy’s aspiration to elevate the country as an Asian economic leader and improve the well-being of the people.”

The government will also roll out a single window initiative to streamline functions and improve inter-agency collaboration between agencies in the startup ecosystem.

The goal is to position Malaysia in the top 20 global startup ecosystems by 2030 and make Kuala Lumpur a digital and startup hub. Ibrahim aims to create 5,000 startups by 2025, with over a dozen agencies currently playing roles in sectors ranging from financing to marketing.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | government services | Malaysia | national ID