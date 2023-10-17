FIDO showcases new certifications for remote IDV and bias at Authenticate 2023

At the 2023 Authenticate conference in Carlsbad, California, a trio of speakers from the FIDO Alliance reflected on the current status of its biometrics requirements and certification program, and offered a preview of new certification for face verification for remote identity verification (rIDV) and identity proofing launching in November.

In a presentation titled “FIDO’s Biometric Journey,” Stephanie Schuckers and Greg Cannon from FIDO’s Biometrics Working Group joined Anthony Lam from its Identity Verification and Binding Working Group for Face Verification to discuss its forthcoming face verification testing for rIDV, which utilizes selfie biometrics matched against the face image on a document.

FIDO launched its document authenticity verification working group last year, and will formally launch the face verification working group in the coming weeks.

Biometric bias certification makes sense, says Schuckers

Schuckers, vice chair of the Biometrics Working Group, also previewed the FIDO Alliance’s project to develop an optional, add-on certification to address concerns about bias and fairness in biometric technology. Schuckers says that “because this is not a modality thing – fake fingerprint versus face – but an actual implementation, this is really well suited for certification.” The group is currently working to answer questions about the parameters of demographic breakdown, and in Schuckers’ words, “what’s a reasonable requirement for the demographic differentials.”

At present, the system is looking at three age groups, two genders (with ‘other’ as a third option that will not be analyzed due to low sample size) and five different racial or ethnic identity groups.

