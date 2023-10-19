GBG launches ID index that ranks nations and recommends verification methods

London-based GBG has launched the International Identity Index, which ranks the digital ID ecosystem of 48 countries and territories.

GBG says in a news release that its International Identity Index helps businesses understand the best way to verify identity in each country around the world. This can help address the disparity in national digital identity ecosystems and enables governments and service providers to use alternative identity data to build trust, and increase identity inclusion, according to the announcement.

The Index assigns an Average Identity Score to nations, based on international data led identity verification, and recommends a corresponding method and level of verification. In the inaugural rankings, the country with the richest identity data, making it easier for individuals to gain access to digital goods and services, is Germany, with a score of 625 out of a possible 1000. Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK and Italy all likewise scored over 600. The U.S. came in 6th at 599.

The lowest? Luxembourg, with an Average Identity Score of just 94.

“To avoid exclusion, businesses need to move beyond binary pass-fail compliance checks and embrace a nuanced country by country approach to digital identity verification,” says Gus Tomlinson, chief product officer, Identity and Fraud at GBG. “Only with an in-depth knowledge of data diversity can businesses accurately understand where identity data quality differs and therefore identify the need to provide access by building trust in different ways, ensuring identity inclusivity.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | GBG | identity verification | national ID