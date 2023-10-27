Identity verification providers announce new hires, opportunities for military

Precise Biometrics, SpruceID, and Okta announce new leadership hires while Idemia announces they will be a part of the Department of Defense Skillbridge Program.

Precise, Spruce ID, and Okta announce hires

Precise Biometrics announced that Henrik Winberg will be CCO for the Algo business area. Winberg has fifteen years of experience in international sales and most recently worked for Dlaboratory Sweden AB (dLAB) in executive roles.

SpruceID also announced two new hires. Wei Sun will serve as VP, Head of Engineering. She has served in executive roles and has worked for organizations like Okta, Apple, and Oracle over the last 20 years.

David Kelts is now Director, Head of Credible Platform for the company. He is a digital ID expert with 20 years of experience in the digital identity field and has received five patents. Kelts authored the Mobile Driver’s License and Ecosystem whitepaper referenced throughout the mDL industry, as well as the Privacy Annex of ISO/IEC 18013-5.

The hires come after SpruceID has successfully completed a pilot partnership with California’s DMV to make mDLs available to 1.5 million state residents.

Identity provider Okta announced that it has appointed Atul Agarwal as the Regional Vice President (RVP) and Country Head for Okta India and Nikhil Hasija as the Head of the India Innovation Center.

Atul Agarwal is an IT industry leader with over 20 years of experience who will now lead sales operations in India at a time when the country’s DPI framework is seeing rapid expansion.

Nikhil Hasija will lead the Bengaluru Innovation Center unveiled in August. The center will act as a development hub to support Okta’s global leadership in IAM.

Idemia to participate in Department of Defense Skillbridge Program

Digital identity provider Idemia announced that it has been approved for the Department of Defense (DoD) Skillbridge Program, a program that gives active-duty U.S. military members access to the private sector to gain work-experience skills within the last 180 days of their service to facilitate their transition back into civilian life.

Idemia, who has partnered with US government agencies for more than 60 years, will place active-duty U.S. military members in open roles within the company based on experience and training capacity for up to a 180 day period. Opportunities will be available from entry to senior level in areas such as engineering, security, IT, and project management, among others.

Idemia already has demonstrated a commitment to prior service employees through its Veteran Employee Resource Group.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | IDEMIA | Okta | Precise Biometrics | SpruceID