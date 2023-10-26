Partnerships for secure access control signed by Alcatraz, IdRamp, PlainID

A trio of new partnerships to bring biometrics and digital ID security tools to together for physical access control customers, in the case of Alcatraz AI’s new deal, and logical access control in the case of IdRamp and PlainID’s respective partnerships.

Alcatraz’ biometrics integrated with global VMS provider

Denmark-based video management system vendor Milestone Systems has integrated Alcatraz AI’s flagship facial authentication device, the Rock, into its portfolio to provide biometric access control to customers around the globe.

Customers can build the Rock into video networks managed by Milestone’s video management software for frictionless access control with real-time tailgating alerts and thumbnail images of events for heightened security and situational awareness, according to the announcement.

“By effortlessly importing the ONVIF video stream from the onboard door-level camera, our integration becomes seamless,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “Our solution boasts native support for both Wiegand and OSDP access systems, eliminating the need for any custom integration hassles. This synergy guarantees a truly streamlined experience for our customers, enhancing their security infrastructure.”

Milestone Systems Community Sales Manager for North Europe Seb Hunt says the Rock “sets a new standard in biometric access control.” Milestone boasts more than half a million installations worldwide, and is a stand-alone company owned by Canon.

IdRamp joins Microsoft Entra network

IdRamp has joined the Microsoft Entra Verified ID network as a services and solutions partner to deliver its decentralized identity orchestration to businesses looking to protect themselves against digital identity fraud, phishing and fake credentials.

Those risks cost the global economy $5 trillion a year, IdRamp says. The company’s digital identity orchestration platform automates integration and administration of Entra Verified ID with unified, centralized control. The platform is intended to simplify management of multiple identity services and security tools, including password removal, multi-factor authentication, document proofing, biometric identity verification, know your customer, identity attestation and Web3 authentication.

“Entra Verified ID is a game-changing solution for digital identity security and online trust. It provides a simple user experience that delivers leading-edge protection and infinite flexibility for business transformation. MS Entra Verified ID with IdRamp orchestration saves organizations time and money on service delivery and risk management across the clouds” said Mike Vesey, CEO and founder at IdRamp.

Plain and Big is better for protecting digital ID data, new partners say

PlainID and data security company BigID have formed a strategic partnership to give enterprises greater visibility of and control over their data. The partners say their combined technologies will allow consistent data protection, regardless of the language the data is in.

The access control specialization of PlainID and the security, privacy and compliance governance software of BigID are being integrated to ensure data is used only in the way and for the purpose it is intended for. The integration delivers consistent Policy-Based Access Control, delivers dynamic, real-time and context-based access control decisions, and minimizes security gaps, according to the company announcement.

Dynamic authorization is a key to realizing a zero-trust security posture, PlainID Co-founder and CTO Gal Helemski wrote in a Biometric Update guest post last year.

Article Topics

access control | access management | Alcatraz AI | biometrics | digital identity | IdRamp | PlainID