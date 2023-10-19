Presight AI forms biometrics infrastructure partnerships with Totm, ISS

United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based big data and AI solutions provider Presight AI has signed separate partnership agreements with Totm Technologies and video analytics systems provider Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) to jointly harness their AI-based technologies on projects to scale digital identity services and build smart city services.

Deal for proprietary technology deployment

The Presight AI deal with Totm, signed on October 18, the second in a little over a year, will enable both companies deploy their proprietary technologies in a move that seeks to strengthen their existing collaboration, according to an announcement.

The partnership will see the development of a system that will leverage Presight AI’s capabilities to facilitate the improved deployment of Totm’s digital identity products and solutions on cloud and on-demand.

A joint venture between Presight and Totm’s wholly owned subsidiaries will pitch national governments on scalable, cloud-based digital identity programs that they say can generate sufficient revenue to net a profit.

“Together, this partnership is uniquely positioned to further support our clients, and the region, on their digital transformation journeys, and elevate the digital ecosystem to deliver long-term and sustainable value with our combined technologies,” says Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham.

“A robust and dynamic digital identity platform is an essential cornerstone to develop a stronger and more inclusive, safer and resilient digital society. Totm has a deep appreciation for our value proposition and adds strong execution experience and robust technology platforms for identity management and biometrics.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Totm CEO and Executive Director Pierre Prunier says: “The establishment of this joint venture entity will allow us to address issues arising from outdated ICT architecture, better prepare us to adopt and adapt to emerging technologies and social imperatives, enable cost-effective implementation and operation, and will extend the reach and utility of foundational identities to provide increased value to governments and users alike.”

“The technologies that we are seeking to develop jointly with Presight will be based on modular architecture that allows for easy integration between government ministries, is cloud-native and API-driven.”

Biometrics collaboration for smart city projects

In the deal with ISS, Presight AI will contribute its technology for the joint implementation of innovative smart and safe city projects.

According to an announcement from both parties, the deal, which was signed at the GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai, enhances ISS’ video analytics and face biometrics capabilities with Presight’s big data analytics, and enables them to work together on transformative projects.

“We are thrilled to be partnering and going to market with Presight. Our City and State end users have been asking us for data intelligence and visualization solutions and we’ve come across none better in the world than Presight’s,” says ISS Chairman Richard Burns.

“Our collaboration with ISS is a remarkable milestone that will unlock new possibilities in the realms of Smart and Safe City projects. With this technology partnership, we aim to create solutions that provide the highest levels of AI-enabled public safety solutions to our customers,” comments Presight AI CEO Pramotedham.

Article Topics

big data | biometrics | digital identity | Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) | Presight AI | smart cities | Totm Technologies