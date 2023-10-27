UAE’s growing emphasis on biometrics for travel on display at Gitex Global

UAE has released a face recognition robot that streamlines travel as well as a kiosk with 24-hour ID processing capabilities at the 2023 Gitex Global.

Facial recognition robot will streamline traveler experience at Abu Dhabi Airport

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Airport has unveiled a facial recognition robot that addresses traveler’s questions and expedites the customs process, according to Gulf News.

The robot is equipped with a number of advanced cameras and sensors. It can simultaneously analyze the body language and facial expressions of five to seven individuals from up to six meters away.

The machine can also communicate with travelers through their preferred language, as well as determine age and gender to personalize the customs process. It can determine customer satisfaction through facial expressions and may one day be able to clear goods through customs.

The machine was displayed during the 2023 Gitex Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Residents and visitors to submit biometrics through kiosks for ID processing

Also on display at Gitex Global was a kiosk that will allow UAE nationals and residents to submit their biometrics, renew their passports, and process IDs at any time of day, according to Khaleej Times.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) is behind the model project that may soon lead to kiosks being implemented in key locations throughout the country, like airports and malls.

In the first phase of the project, residents and visitors will only be able to submit their biometrics through the kiosks, eliminating the requirement of needing to schedule an appointment at an ICP service center.

There will also be a printer connected to the kiosk which will allow the UAE nationals and visitors to print passports and visas, respectively. Visitors can also submit their biometrics at the kiosks to get SIM cards. The machine will be able to take photos as well as capture fingerprints and signatures.

Once the trials are successfully completed, the project could be rolled out in 2023 or 2024.

