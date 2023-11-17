Fingerprint Cards and ROC.ai appoint marketing, business development leaders

Several biometrics companies have just announced new leadership hires. Fingerprint Cards has welcomed a new chief marketing officer and Rank One Computing has expanded its leadership team. Intelligent Security Systems hired for two newly established leadership roles.

Fingerprint Cards appoints new CMO

Tony Heavens will be the new chief marketing officer at Fingerprint Cards. Heavens has previously served as senior VP for marketing and communications at competing fingerprint biometrics developer Zwipe. He also served as the head of marketing for the issuing and eSecurity division at Nets.

Heavens has a Bachelor’s degree in business studies with honors from Bournemouth University and has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector.

Rank One Computing welcomes VP of business development

Multimodal biometrics provider Rank One Computing (ROC.ai) has announced Susan Amick as VP of business development. Amick has over 30 years of experience in the biometrics and security industry, including identity proofing within the fintech, sports, and entertainment sectors.

New roles created at ISS

Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) has announced new hires for the recently established roles of ITS market sector leader and client director – healthcare sector leader.

Joe Harvey will serve as the ITS market sector leader. He has worked in leadership positions for Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc., a traffic safety provider, for over 10 years. In that time, Harvey worked on marketing for the Wrong Way Alert System and was product manager for the DMS product line.

“Joe, with years of experience and industry expertise, will help guide our teams in the development of SecurOS as the platform of the future in transportation,” said Matt Powell, ISS managing director for North America. “We are thrilled he will be the North American face to our global experience, educating our partners and the industry on the power of video intelligence in the intelligent transportation space.”

Scott McGinnis is now the client director – healthcare sector leader at ISS. He has worked in healthcare technology for over 17 years, with 12 years at Securitas Healthcare, formerly known as Stanley Healthcare. In his time there, he expanded the company’s real-time location system business practice.

“Scott is the perfect person to carry forward the message of what SecurOS can do,” said Powell. “He brings a unique background, strong relationships, and an eye toward the future of healthcare technology and we are excited to have him join our team.”

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Fingerprint Cards | Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) | Rank One Computing