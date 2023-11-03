Next Biometrics expands leadership team with CPO, 2 SVPs

Two players in the biometrics industry, Precise Biometrics and Next Biometrics, have added to their management teams in furtherance of their market growth undertakings. Radiant Logic, a federated digital identity company, meanwhile, has appointed a new VP to lead its expanded channel partner program.

Next Biometrics appoints three senior execs

Next Biometrics has appointed experienced hands to man three executive positions which are now part of the senior management architecture of the Norway-based fingerprint sensors provider.

The appointees are Digvijay Singh Kanwar, senior vice president and head of sales for India, U.S., Europe and Africa (IUEA); Joshua Chiu, senior vice president and head of sales for South-East Asia and Marcus Laurén who holds the role of chief product officer.

According to an announcement from Next, the executive adjustment and appointments are meant to help the company optimize profit and strengthen its biometric offerings and market position.

The roles held by Chiu and Laurén are new at the company.

“Our executive management team will be greatly strengthened with the addition of Digvijay, Joshua and Marcus. Recently, we successfully closed a private placement of $5.5 million and repeated our ambition to accelerate growth in our key markets and reach profitability. I believe our new team members bring diverse and valuable experience, which will help us accelerate our efforts,” says Next CEO Ulf Ritsvall, who took over the role on October 1.

Ritsvall says for the company to grow, “we need the right persons and competencies,” adding that the three boast decades of experience.

New CMO for Precise Biometrics

B2B marketing expert Fredrik André will on November 20 take over as the new chief marketing officer of Precise Biometrics.

The company announced his appointment recently with CEO Joakim Nydemark, himself new in the role, saying André will be tasked with expanding the reach of the company’s “biometrics solutions in new markets and in new verticals.”

André, who has his 25 years of experience in global B2B marketing, says Precise is well-positioned to address the shifting security market, and that he “look(s) forward to contributing to the security solutions of the future.”

Radiant Logic adds channel experience

Radiant Logic has appointed experienced channel leader Jeff Tishgart as the company’s vice president for global partners and alliances. In that role he will lead the company’s expanding partner program, which includes partners, resellers, integrators and ISVs to help simplify ID management and data security for organizations.

Tishgart previously held the role of vice president of global alliances for PlainID, following three years at digital identity security company SailPoint.

Commenting on Tishgart’s appointment, Radiant Logic CEO Joe Sander says: “Jeff’s extensive experience and commitment to the development of global alliances will be instrumental in supporting Radiant Logic as we forge new relationships with strategic channel partners and ensure our solutions are accessible to organizations across the globe.”

“The relaunch of our Partner Program demonstrates our continued investment in our channel and partner community and our dedication to providing an accessible, flexible and scalable Identity Data Platform,” Tishgart remarks.

