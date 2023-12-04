FB pixel

Clearview AI reaches preliminary deal to settle biometric data privacy lawsuit

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
Clearview AI has reached an agreement in principle to settle allegations that the facial recognition developer violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act with a consolidated class.

A docket notification (via Bloomberg) in the Northern District of Illinois notes that a hearing was held by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on November 30, but does not share any details about settlement terms.

The next step is for plaintiff’s counsel to file a motion for approval.

Rumors of a possible settlement agreement in the case, which also involves retailer Macy’s, emerged in August. The parties had apparently worked through “numerous” settlement drafts at that point. There was also a dispute about which plaintiff’s attorney has the lead in the case, which may have delayed the settlement.

Clearview previously settled a lawsuit with the ACLU, committing to not license its facial recognition to private companies or individuals.

An in-person hearing to register approval of the settlement agreement is scheduled for January 23, 2024.

