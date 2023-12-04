Clearview AI reaches preliminary deal to settle biometric data privacy lawsuit
Clearview AI has reached an agreement in principle to settle allegations that the facial recognition developer violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act with a consolidated class.
A docket notification (via Bloomberg) in the Northern District of Illinois notes that a hearing was held by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on November 30, but does not share any details about settlement terms.
The next step is for plaintiff’s counsel to file a motion for approval.
Rumors of a possible settlement agreement in the case, which also involves retailer Macy’s, emerged in August. The parties had apparently worked through “numerous” settlement drafts at that point. There was also a dispute about which plaintiff’s attorney has the lead in the case, which may have delayed the settlement.
Clearview previously settled a lawsuit with the ACLU, committing to not license its facial recognition to private companies or individuals.
An in-person hearing to register approval of the settlement agreement is scheduled for January 23, 2024.
