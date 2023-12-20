UK government retains Deloitte to beef up knowledge-based ID verification options

Deloitte will continue to provide digital identity verification for the GOV.UK One Login system, following the extension of a six-month deal with the UK Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) that includes a request for knowledge-based verification (KBV).

The extension of the agreement, originally scheduled to end in November, adds around £330,000 (approximately US$418,000) to the base deal for a total of around £1.4m ($1.7 million), and runs until March 1, 2024. It adds to Deloitte’s growing stack of digital ID contracts with the GDS, for which it also provides the mobile app.

PublicTechnology.net reports that the Government Digital Service (GDS) has previously asked for the implementation of a system-wide sign-in process for One Login that offers knowledge-based authentication (KBA), which compares user-provided information against government data, as an alternative to a biometric match against a photo ID. A common example of KBV is secret questions shared with banks or financial institutions, which have been shown to assist people attempting fraud as much or more than legitimate customers.

The GDS is now seeking collaboration with departments that can offer access to information suitable for knowledge-based verification processes, which the DWP can provide in abundance. A contract notice quoted in the source article says working across agencies will “strengthen the availability of different options or challenges they can present customers to enable them to pass online identity checks” conducted by Deloitte.

“GDS wants to consume knowledge-based verification questions from the DWP, and this opportunity will deliver on behalf of DWP into GOV.UK Login.”

According to an update on GOV.UK, Deloitte was granted the extension to provide services not included in the initial procurement because switching contractors would add significant costs.

The government says the service is useful even for those with access to government photo ID, as an extra security layer.

Access to services via One Login is scheduled to be implemented imminently, by the end of 2023.

biometrics | Deloitte | digital identity | government services | identity verification | One Login | UK