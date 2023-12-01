Worldcoin tours Asia, partners for crypto off-ramping capabilities

Members of the Tools for Humanity product development team toured Asia to gather feedback before World ID verification expands throughout the continent. Meanwhile, Worldcoin’s partnership with Ramp brings off-ramping capabilities to Worldcoin holders.

Worldcoin gathers feedback for ID verification expansion

Several members of the Tools for Humanity’s (TFH) product development team, creators of Worldcoin, made a series of stops across Asia to talk with local stakeholders and gather feedback about its World App in preparation for the expansion of World ID verifications throughout the continent, a release notes.

“Throughout our meetups in Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Hong Kong, we had open and constructive discussions with Worldcoin community members and local partners about how to improve our product to better meet the needs of users here,” says TFH Head of Product Tiago Sada.

Asia is one of the largest markets for World ID’s proof of personhood process, accounting for over 1.4 million accounts registered and roughly one third of all World ID verifications through iris biometrics collected with Worldcoin’s Orbs. “Many cities in Asia are unapologetically tech forward. For an ambitious project like Worldcoin, this creates an incredible atmosphere for collaboration,” he says.

In response to a recent upswing in monthly active users, developers updated the World App to give users access to multiple languages and local currencies.

Some available languages include simplified Chinese, Hindi, Japanese and Korean. Users can now set currency-equivalent representations in their World App wallet to the Indian rupee, Japanese yen, Korean won and Singapore dollar.

Ramp brings global off-ramping capabilities to Worldcoin

A partnership between Ramp and Worldcoin is bringing off-ramping capabilities to Worldcoin users, an announcement states. Users can now convert their Worldcoins to fiat money using debit and credit cards, with other payout options to be available in the near future.

The capabilities will be exclusive to users in markets where Worldcoin is available and where it complies with local regulations. Currently, Ramp will be exclusively available in the World App.

“We’re incredibly proud to provide our on and off-ramping services to millions of people to enable the seamless conversion of their Worldcoin into fiat,” says Ramp CEO Szymon Sypniewicz.

Worldcoin’s mission to bring universal access to the global economy falls in line with Ramp’s mission to provide users around the world access to crypto-to-fiat exchanges.

“We’re excited to contribute to Worldcoin’s mission to create a more accessible, human-centric digital economy, and we’re looking forward to continuing to build on this partnership,” Sypniewicz adds.

Article Topics

Asia | biometrics | cryptocurrency | digital ID | iris biometrics | World ID | Worldcoin