New marketing for Worldcoin’s iris biometrics proposition

Tools for Humanity is updating the marketing of its Orb iris scanner. The five-pound chrome eyeball is being changed to make it look less intimidating.

In an interview with TechCrunch last week, Alex Blania, CEO of the company doing business as cryptocurrency firm Worldcoin, reportedly said new Orbs will look more like “an Apple product.” That probably doesn’t mean that each subsequent model’s chief new feature will be alternating large and small form factors.

Blania himself does not describe the design further or say when it will debut, but an illustration contributed to the article by Tools and more appearing on Worldcoin.org indicate a new direction.

Worldcoin only launched last summer, making a hardware redesign unusual.

The current design looks less like a sci-fi movie prop than the globe-mobile floor lamps popular in the 1990s. The new design, if indeed it is the new one, looks generically toy-like.

It’s likely that the quick redesign is intended to attract Americans.

Elsewhere (and largely in developing economies), the company says 3 million people have lined up for an iris biometrics scan and gotten a token allotment of WLD, Worldcoin’s cryptocurrency. They also get a proof of humanness in the form of a digital passport, which can help to participate in the digital economy, but the allure of cryptocurrency has proven strong.

Executives have committed to other moves meant to attract attention. In December, they unveiled a development grant program designed to help Worldcoin’s image and spur product development integrated with their platform. A blog post explaining the process of ID verification at a Worldcoin Orb was published last week, though it does not refer explicitly to biometrics.

Still, the regulatory environment for cryptocurrency in the United States has persuaded executives not to issue WLD in the country. Giving the process of an iris scan a status upgrade probably is all that’s possible right now.

