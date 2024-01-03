FB pixel

2 US government contracts for Intercede expected to ‘significantly’ lift 2024

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Government Services
2 US government contracts for Intercede expected to ‘significantly’ lift 2024
 

UK digital credential security firm Intercede says it has sold a $1 million software license to a new, unnamed buyer in the U.S. intelligence community. The agency also bought an annual software subscription valued at $200,000.

Intercede‘s enterprise software is intended to prevent user credentials being compromised. This deal and a somewhat larger sale announced last month will push revenue “significantly” above market expectation for fiscal 2024, which ends in March, according to the company.

The market forecast stands at £18 million (US$24 million) in revenue and an adjusted Ebitda of £5.2 million ($6.6 million), according to the company.

The December sale was valued at about $8 million in one-time licenses and support contracts – Intercede’s largest-ever deal. It went to a “U.S. federal agency” that also went unnamed. Intercede will replace the agency’s credential software with the vendor’s MyID credential-management software.

Intercede partnered with Aware to add face biometrics to the MyID Credential Management System in 2021.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics