Access card with Zwipe biometrics passes Safe Skies evaluation

The National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. has wrapped its operational testing and evaluation of the Zwipe Access biometric smart card system at Richmond International Airport, according to a release from Zwipe. The system is integrated into airport security credential provider Tadera’s Airport Secure Credential (ASC) access cards.

The cards are used to secure access to staff-only areas of the airport.

“We are excited to partner with Tadera to bring this innovative biometric access card system to the market,” says Robert Puskaric, CEO of Zwipe. “The encouraging evaluation results instill confidence in our vision that the Zwipe Access system strengthens security at airports worldwide.”

Safe Skies is an independent third-party, non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. It performs its airport security system integrated support testing (ASSIST) evaluations under an ISO 9001:2015-approved quality management system, testing for aptitude, reliability, and maintainability under active airport operational and environmental conditions. More than one hundred airports are Safe Skies members, mostly from across the U.S., along with American and other airlines.

The evaluation report on Zwipe’s fingerprint biometric system was published in November of 2023. Qualified airport personnel at U.S. commercial airports can access the report via the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN).

Tim Walsh, President of Tadera, says the firm is pleased with the Safe Skies outcome. “The Zwipe Access system is a highly secure and user-friendly solution that meets the needs of airports,” he says. “We are confident that this product will be a valuable addition to our portfolio and will help airports enhance their security posture.”

‍Norway-headquartered Zwipe has focused its full attention on its Access arm of biometric access cards, having turned away from biometric payment cards after landing in rough financial and organizational waters that recently saw the company lose its chief financial officer. The company has said it hopes to break even with Access in 2025.

