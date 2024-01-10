Automotive biometrics turned inside-out at CES with trinamiX access control system

In a nifty twist on the in-vehicle display, Continental is putting an external display and biometric camera on the outside of a car for face authentication and liveness detection, which will open and start the car automatically for authorized drivers.

Unveiled at CES 2024, the so-called Face Authentication Display also includes internal cameras, and is equipped with liveness detection from biometrics provider trinamiX, a subsidiary of BASF SE. A press release describes how the vehicle’s interior camera is located behind the driver display console – purportedly an industry first – while the exterior camera for facial authentication and keyless entry is mounted in the vehicle’s B-pillar. The biometric authentication system from trinamaX can recognize real skin, which adds a layer of liveness security against masks and generative AI deepfakes.

Having two cameras also opens up more user settings and preferences – allowing, for instance, every member of a family to open a car, but only a verified adult to start the ignition via face recognition. Wilfried Hermes, director of consumer electronics for North America and Europe at trinamiX, says the integration of the company’s biometric face authentication system “ensures the highest security standards in both the exterior and interior.”

“Together with Continental,” he says, “we are improving existing driver monitoring systems and thus ensuring better interaction between the driver and the vehicle.” Hermes also notes that having the driver console camera installed behind the OLED panel enables exclusive display designs, satisfying Continental’s requirement for unique aesthetic appeal. Continental’s In2Visible system, which disappears when not in use, is now applied to both the frameless interior screen and the external B-pillar display.

Dr. Boris Mergell, head of user experience for Continental Automotive, says the leap from inside to out was inevitable. “Transferring our technologies from the interior to the exterior is a logical next step if this allows us to incorporate additional safety aspects and convenience functions,” he says. “By extending our UX portfolio to the exterior, vehicle manufacturers and end users will benefit in equal measure from intuitive new interaction options.”

Lamborghini harnesses thrills with biometric data system

Not one to be outshined in the public eye, Lamborghini has also unveiled a biometrics-based system at CES 2024. In a release, the Italian luxury automaker calls Telemetry X an innovative track connectivity concept that leverages racing-derived digital technologies to combine telemetrics with driver biometric data, including heart rate and stress level, for precise performance monitoring and feedback via a digital assistant.

“In the near future, our supercars will increasingly offer not just thrills but truly immersive driving experiences,” says Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “Telemetry X is a perfect preview of the connected services our customers will be able to experience in the coming years.”

