IDNow adds to age verification bona fides with Germany compliance assessment

Germany’s government body for assessing the suitability of age assurance technologies has approved IDNow’s suite of automated identity check software, IDCheck.io, for compliant online age verification.

IDnow.io passed a legal and security compliance assessment by the Commission for the Protection of Minors (KJM). The German Interstate Treaty on the Protection of Minors in the Media stipulates that online videos, games, as well as gambling and pornography sites that are rated “adults only” must use age verification systems approved by KJM.

Age verification with IDNow.io is provided by an ID document scan, followed by a selfie biometrics and liveness check.

The regulator has already approved VideoIdent, IDNow’s video chat product, as well as its AutoIdent, eID and digital wallet for compliant age checks.

“There are corners of the internet that contain content best unseen by child or adolescent eyes,” says Rayissa Armata, director of global regulatory and government affairs at IDnow. “However, curious young minds will often go searching for these, so there needs to be a method of gatekeeping on these websites that goes beyond asking a user to simply click a button to confirm or deny their adult status, which is what the KJM stands for in Germany. With IDCheck.io, IDnow is pleased to offer yet another solution for online age verification, which has been rated positively by the KJM. With our broad range of identity verification methods, IDnow remains a strong partner for the protection of minors, especially in the gaming and gambling space.”

IDNow Senior Vice President of Digital Identity Dr. Heinrich Grave explored the challenge of protecting minors online from harmful content without eroding their anonymity in a Biometric Update guest post published last September.

