Next Biometrics wins new $1.15M volume order amid steady Asian market breakthrough

Next Biometrics is set to complete delivery of a stock of FAP20 fingerprint sensors to a Singapore-based customer by the end of Q1 2024, following a 12 million NOK (US$1.15 million) volume order it announced late last month.

The order, the latest in a series for Next’s high-security product, comes as the Norway-based company continues on a steady growth trajectory in the Asian market, precisely in India.

In the announcement, Next said the order is an expansion of its customer base whose biometric value chain consists of many partners and processes.

“I am immensely proud of our team’s hard work and the business progress we are making in India. It is one of our key markets, and it is also one of the most competitive markets in the world,” said Ulf Ritsvall, chief executive officer at Next in a comment after the order. “Yet again, with this order, we have demonstrated the strength of Next’s technology, our expertize, and our ability to repeatedly gain our customer’s trust. Step by step, we are broadening and strengthening our imprint in India.”

Next contends that the strong market demand for its flagship product is largely driven by an upgrade in India’s biometric digital ID program (Aadhaar) which plans to replace about 4.5 million L0 devices with L1-certified ones for authentication purposes.

Last November, Next announced it received a volume order for its Aadhaar-certified FAP20 fingerprint sensor from an Indian OEM customer, as a complete switch from L0 to L1-certified devices for Aadhaar authentication is set for June 30, this year.

“Security is undoubtedly a top priority in today’s business landscape; both for our very own customers and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which manages the Aadhaar program. Our sensors come with an attractive, so called “Liveness” feature, which has been proven to strongly prevent a number of different fake finger spoofing attacks. This is a much preferred and sought-after function, which contributes to drive the demand for Next’s technology,” said Digvijay Singh Kanwar, senior vice president and head of sales India, US, Europe, and Africa, at Next, while commenting on the growing market demand.

Earlier in December 2023, Next announced an order worth $600,000 destined for the Chinese market.

