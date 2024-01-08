OneID secures deal with credit agency AperiData

After landing US$1.3 million in funding aimed at boosting its position in the financial industry, UK government-certified identity verification startup OneID has landed a deal with AperiData.

OneID will provide its bank-verified identity verification to the UK-based credit reference agency, helping it to combine real-time identity checks with consumer credit insights. The collaboration will not just be limited to income verification but could also include automated direct debit set-up and reinstatement, employee screening process and ethical gambling, the two companies say in a release.

“A partnership with Aperidata is a natural fit for OneID,” says OneID’s Chief Product Officer Stuart Kempster. “Bringing the power of bank-verified digital identity together with AI-powered real-time credit analysis gives our joint customers a better way to support their customers with their credit decision-making.”

OneID says it the only UK identity service with access to bank-verified data. The company’s mission is to repeat the success of digital identities verified by banks, such as Sweden and Norway’s BankIDs and Belgium’s itsme. Around 50 million adult Brits have so far set up OneID accounts for real-time verification, according to its figures.

The firm’s latest round of funding was secured in September from venture capital fund ACF Investors, known for backing several fintech companies. During the past two months of 2022, it also struck a partnership with Arissian’s digital ID platform Luciditi and partnered with e-signature company Nitro Software.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial services | identity verification | OneID | UK