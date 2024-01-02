Philippines’ digital ID registration expands to more remote areas

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced it has reached 90 percent of its registration target for the PhilSys digital identity system and that it is pushing to improve registration access for more remote areas of the Agusan del Norte province. As of December 18th, 2023, over 82.8 million Filipinos are already registered in the system, the government says in an announcement.

As of December 22nd, the PSA has printed and dispatched for delivery over 50 million PhilIDs for registrants. The authority is now targeting more remote areas with limited access.

PSA used motorcycle taxis to travel on rough roads and wooden rafts to cross rivers to bring access to geographically-isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA) in Manila de Bugabus, Butuan City in Agusan del Norte.

To register, Filipinos must go to any registration center with their supporting documents. Still, most Manila de Bugabus residents do not have the means or time to go to the city to register for any form of valid ID– let alone the PhilSys digital ID.

Access is limited for residents of Buenavista as well. PSA workers needed to carry cumbersome registration kits through muddy terrain to reach low-income households in the area.

Physical and digital IDs through PhilSys are the most commonly used IDs for account verification for the GCash digital wallet, making up 41 percent of IDs used as proof of identity.

PhilSys, particularly through its collaboration with the Land Bank of the Philippines, is considered a major contributor to the 170 percent increase in the number of Filipinoes who opened basic deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, by PhilSys’ calculation.

Those who registered for PhilSys were given the option to open accounts with the bank for free.

In late 2023, the PSA announced its “PhilSys on Boat” program to complement its PhilSys on Wheels initiative, both aimed at targeting GIDA regions.

The World Bank also granted a $600 million loan last year to fund digital transformation in the country.

