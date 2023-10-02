Philippines adds digital ID to govt super app as World Bank okays $600M support

Philippines’ digital ID, the digital version of the physical ID card dubbed PhilID, is the latest feature to be added to the country’s eGov PH Super App through which citizens can access many other important government services. This move comes just as the World Bank has approved $600 million fresh funding to support the country’s digital transformation efforts.

According to Technobaboy, only those who have enrolled on the Philippines Identification System (PhilSys) can have access to the digital version of the PhilID on the super app.

The eGov PH Super App, which is available for download on Google Play and App Store, was launched in June, with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) services added to the platform the same month.

Other services now accessible on it include the Social Security System (SSS), the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), digital travel operations as well as a digital reporting system which enables citizens to report crimes or other issues related to government red tape.

Users can view their ID on the super app using their registered mobile number or their MPIN, and then follow the instructions to access their digital ID QR code which can also be downloaded and stored on a mobile device.

The eGov PH Super App is a supplementary option for existing digital systems for obtaining government services, officials have explained.

$600M support to fund several digital transformation projects

In the meantime, digital transformation efforts in the country are set to get a new push with a World Bank loan approved at the end of September.

The Bank says in a press release that the funds, disbursed under the First Digital Transformation Development Policy Loan, will help the country in the execution of several digital transformation projects.

Apart from helping the country continue the implementation of its digital government and digital public infrastructure development policy, it will also help drive financial inclusion efforts as well as facilitate reforms in the digital trade sector.

“Transitioning to a cashless economy would provide various benefits, especially during climate-related and natural disasters, enabling the government and the private sector to respond swiftly and efficiently,” says Smita Kuriakose, lead economist in the World Bank’s Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation Global Practice.

“With digital transactions, affected individuals can receive government assistance or insurance payouts promptly, facilitating their recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

The World Bank notes that the high adoption of digital payments is of paramount importance for the growth the country’s economy given that cash payments currently dominate the space.

Part of the project’s objective is thus to support the rollout of policies that favor “broader acceptance of digital payments, strengthen trust in digital financial services, and enhance competition in digital financial infrastructure.”

The Philippines government got a $600 million World Bank loan in 2021 to advance its economic recovery and resilience efforts with some of the money meant for the development of digital ID infrastructure.

