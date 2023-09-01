Philippines launches ‘eGov’ super app, tests biometric authentication for national IDs

The Philippines recently-launched eGov PH Super App aims to streamline government documents and services access. Part of the e-Gov PH system, this app provides the public convenient access to government services and information online at both the local and national levels, reports ABS-CBN News. The app is another step forward in President Marcos’ push to digitize government agencies.

Among its features, the AI-based app will make getting Philippine passports easier and provide a digital driver’s license, as an alternative to the traditional plastic card. The Land Transport Office said earlier this year the mobile driver’s license would not completely replace the physical credential.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched the super app to integrate all the other apps used by different government agencies and local government units and allow users to have a single sign-on for all departments and agencies linked to the national ID system. Once verified, the single sign-on lets users access different accounts with government agencies such as PhilHealth, GSIS and SSS.

Additionally, the super app is intended to make government transactions more transparent and reduce corruption. “What the app, or what digitalization does, is it removes discretion from the people who exercise discretion on a whim, and that’s where a lot of corruption happens,” said Ivan Uy, Secretary of the DICT.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Uy revealed plans for an upcoming launch of the eGov Pay feature, which will allow the country to offer a digital system covering everything from application to payment for government services.

Test of biometric authentication app for national ID successful, drive for higher enrollment

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Negros Oriental (PSA-Negros Oriental) has reported a successful three-day pilot test of its Civil Registration Services (CRS) app to authenticate national identification cards with biometrics, such as fingerprints and iris scans. It is also undertaking more activities to ramp up residents’ registration to the Philippine Identification System, or PhilSys.

The verification of national ID cards was tested from Aug. 15-17 ahead of its expected rollout in September. According to PSA-Negros Oriental head Ariel Fortuito, “We have conducted the required 30 test subjects for the Civil Registration Services authentication service, and so far, everything went well.”

The new system will address concerns of national ID card holders, which were not previously possible, such as requests for the replacement of damaged PhilID cards, a replacement for retrieval of lost transaction reference numbers and issuance of printable ePhilIDs.

Fortuito said they must find new strategies to reach out to the remainder of the province’s population who have yet to register for the biometric national ID system.

The PSA-Negros Oriental will co-locate in schools during their respective enrollment periods and with the enrollment of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and conduct mobile registration at the “sitios” or sub-villages.

The Philippine News Agency reports that 1,108,728 residents have registered in Negros Oriental, representing 87.65 percent of its 1,264,881 population based on the 2020 census.

