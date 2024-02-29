Lenovo AI Innovator Graymatics debuts in the Sunlight app library

Sunlight.io announced that Graymatics, a CCTV-based video analytics solutions company, can now be deployed, managed and updated from the centralized Sunlight application library. Both are part of the Lenovo AI Innovators partner ecosystem.

Graymatics says it transforms CCTV infrastructure into an asset for operational efficiency, enhanced customer experiences and business success. By eliminating centralized data collection, Graymatics prioritizes privacy and security, the company says.

Graymatics is engaged in diverse sectors such as smart city projects, transportation, intelligent commercial buildings, IT enterprises, oil and gas corporations, smart banking and retail establishments.

“By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms and machine learning techniques, Graymatics is helping city governments and other stakeholders make data-driven decisions that improve public safety, quality of life, economic ability, and sustainability,” adds Chesterfield.

Retailers can train AI models on their CCTV footage, saving time and boosting data privacy by avoiding external server transfers.

This boosts the efficiency of AI inference tasks, enabling faster and more accurate video stream analysis at the edge.

Graymatics and Sunlight, part of Lenovo’s AI Innovators program, collaborate with Lenovo to offer businesses tailored AI solutions for end-to-end operations. The program accelerates AI deployment by partnering with top AI software companies.

Abhijit Shanbhag, the president & CEO of Graymatics, highlights that Sunlight offers clients immediate video insights and rapid decision-making capabilities at the data source.

“This enhances data compliance, operational agility and responsiveness,” says Shanbhag.

Sunlight founder and CTO Julian Chesterfield notes that Graymatics video analytics technology can potentially revolutionize how people live in cities.

Nicholas Borsotto, the global head of AI Alliances at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, explains that the Lenovo AI Innovators partner network is designed to bring together software solutions and drive innovation for Lenovo customers.

“The partnership between Graymatics and Sunlight makes Graymatics Video Surveillance Solutions readily available on Lenovo ThinkEdge and ThinkSystem hardware for customers worldwide,” adds Borsotto.

Sunlight is a hyperconverged infrastructure platform tailored for edge applications, streamlining management across multiple devices.

Graymatics, a Singaporean cognitive media processing startup, focuses on urban and business safety. With expertise in CCTV-based video analytics, its clientele spans diverse sectors, including smart cities, transportation, commercial buildings, IT, oil & gas, banking and retail.

