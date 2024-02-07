Secured Records unveils face biometrics API for real-time ID verification

Secured Records Management Solutions (SRMS), a Nigerian document management and workflow automation company, is launching a face biometrics API that enables seamless and trustworthy real-time identity verification for high level digital product security.

In a blog post, the Lagos-based firm says the software, Dotta, is a go-to self-service solution for businesses as an alternative for manual or paper-based verification methods which have often proven to be time-consuming, ineffective, and prone to errors. The launch also comes at a time when digital fraud is on a spike and businesses are looking for reliable solutions to rise to the occasion.

According to SRMS, Dotta offers a range of solutions including real-time biometric verification which functions on facial recognition and liveness detection technology; unmatched convenience as the API can easily integrate with other web and mobile platforms; enhanced security with strong security measures and data privacy compliance; improved efficiency as well as a seamless user experience.

The software can be deployed by government agencies to streamline citizen verification for easy service delivery; digital products companies for user onboarding and protection against unauthorized access; fintech organizations for compliance with KYC and anti-money laundering regulations; digital commerce for customer verification, and for many other use cases.

The verification suite includes advanced features such as face detection, face match, active and passive litmus checks, age, as well as gender verification, all updated regularly with the latest databases, the company explains in a promotional video. The API, which is on a free trial, is also designed to detect identity spoofs early for product security.

Commenting ahead of the product launch, the Chief Executive Officer of SRMS, Dr Sam Nwosu, said: “Today, the world rides on innovation and we are excited to be introducing our API-based identity verification product which will help e-businesses and government organizations eliminate identity fraud in Nigeria.”

“We have successfully tested DOTTA in the marketplace, and we are proud of its economic impact on our clients, and we have more exciting updates coming soon.”

In ten years of its existence, Secured Records says it has processed over 150 million digitized documents.

Article Topics

API | biometrics | Dotta | face biometrics | identity verification | Nigeria | Secured Records